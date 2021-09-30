Facebook decries ongoing internal research on eve of hearing
Facebook on Wednesday published two internal research reports about its photo-sharing app, Instagram, and downplayed their findings, as the company prepares for two congressional hearings next week that will discuss its products on children’s mental health. focused on the effects of
The reports – “Teen Mental Health Deep Dive”, published internally in October 2019, and “Hard Life Moments”, published in November 2019 – were accompanied by annotations from Facebook that sought to reference the limitations of the research and For this they used to pursue their own researchers. Use of impure language.
In one slide, with a headline that said, “One in five teens say Instagram makes them feel bad about themselves, most negatively with UK girls,” Facebook wrote in its annotation that the research was not intended to suggest a causal link. App and goodness. The company said the headline emphasizes negative effects but could have been written “to note the positive or neutral impact of Instagram on users”.
Facebook published the research as it grapples with the question of whether it is inherently harmful as a service. Articles published by The Wall Street Journal this month revealed that the social network was aware of the many ills it causes, including Instagram leading teen girls to feel bad about their bodies and rates of anxiety and depression. increase was included.
This has led to calls by lawmakers and regulators for greater regulation of social networks. Following a new wave of criticism, Facebook said on Monday that it has halted development of the Instagram Kids service, which will be geared towards children 13 or younger.
Facebook said it provided an internal research report to Congress on Wednesday. On Thursday, Facebook’s global security chief Antigone Davis will testify at a hearing of the Senate subcommittee on mental health and social media. Next week, a Facebook whistle-blower, who has not been publicly identified, will also testify to lawmakers about the effects of Facebook and Instagram on young users.
In opening remarks for Thursday’s hearing, which were released late Wednesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee argued that Facebook, despite knowing the mental health risks, was “planning to bring younger users into its fold as well. “
“Facebook knows that its services are actively harming their young users,” Blackburn, the ranking Republican on the subcommittee, said in prepared remarks. “In 2019 and 2020, Facebook’s in-house analysts performed a series of deep dives into teen use of Instagram, revealing that ‘aspects of Instagram drive each other to create a perfect storm.
Facebook has aggressively tried to revamp its image this year, including using its News Feed to promote some pro-Facebook stories; Removing Mark Zuckerberg, its Chief Executive Officer, from scandals; and reducing outsiders’ access to internal data. The company has also decided to make a lesser apology, people with knowledge of the shift said.
Since The Journal’s articles were published, Facebook has also gone on the offensive, issuing several blog posts arguing that the pieces lacked context or were incomplete. On Sunday, the company published a slide saying, “It is not at all accurate that this research shows that Instagram is ‘toxic’ for teenage girls.”
The select publication prompted further calls from researchers and lawmakers to release a full report for the company. On Wednesday, Facebook did just that with annotations.
Lisa Crenshaw, a spokeswoman for Instagram, said, “We’ve added annotations to each slide that provide more context because this type of research is designed to inform internal conversations and the documents are created and used for those people.” who understood the limitations of research.”
In reports, a slide was titled “But, we find body image issues worse for 1 in 3 teenage girls.” Facebook’s annotation said the methodology was “not suitable for providing statistical estimates” and noted that the slide’s title was “myopic.” The company said the findings were only meant to represent the sentiments of those surveyed and “not the adolescent population of Instagram users in general.”
On a 66-slide “Teen Mental Health Deep Dive” presentation, which relied on individual qualitative questioning of 40 adolescents and online surveys of more than 2,500 adolescents in the United States and UK, an annotation questioned the definition of “mental”. raised. Health ”in presentation.
“Mental health’ should not be mistaken for a clinical, formal or academic definition,” the company wrote.
Another slide titled “Teenagers who struggle with mental health say Instagram makes it worse.”
In response, Facebook’s annotation said, “The headline should be clarified: ‘Adolescents who have low life satisfaction are more likely to say Instagram is about their mental health or the way they feel about themselves. feel worse than teenagers who are satisfied with their lives.” “
