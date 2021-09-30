Facebook decries ongoing internal research on eve of hearing

Facebook on Wednesday published two internal research reports about its photo-sharing app, Instagram, and downplayed their findings, as the company prepares for two congressional hearings next week that will discuss its products on children’s mental health. focused on the effects of

The reports – “Teen Mental Health Deep Dive”, published internally in October 2019, and “Hard Life Moments”, published in November 2019 – were accompanied by annotations from Facebook that sought to reference the limitations of the research and For this they used to pursue their own researchers. Use of impure language.

In one slide, with a headline that said, “One in five teens say Instagram makes them feel bad about themselves, most negatively with UK girls,” Facebook wrote in its annotation that the research was not intended to suggest a causal link. App and goodness. The company said the headline emphasizes negative effects but could have been written “to note the positive or neutral impact of Instagram on users”.

Facebook published the research as it grapples with the question of whether it is inherently harmful as a service. Articles published by The Wall Street Journal this month revealed that the social network was aware of the many ills it causes, including Instagram leading teen girls to feel bad about their bodies and rates of anxiety and depression. increase was included.