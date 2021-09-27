Facebook delays ‘Instagram Kids’ amid criticism
Facebook said on Monday that it has halted development of an “Instagram Kids” service that would be geared towards children 13 years of age or younger, in response to questions about the app’s impact on young people’s mental health. Will be in between
The announcement comes ahead of a congressional hearing this week about internal research conducted by Facebook, and reported in The Wall Street Journal, showing the harmful mental health effects Instagram is having on teenage girls.
Facebook said it still wants to make an Instagram product for kids with an “age-friendly experience” but was shelving plans due to outside criticism.
Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote, “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators to voice their concerns and demonstrate the value and importance of this project to today’s young teens.” ” a blog post.
Facebook has argued that as young people are using Instagram anyway, despite the age-requirement rules, it would be better to develop a more suitable version for them. Facebook said the “Kids” app was intended for people ages 10 to 12 and would require parental permission to join, skip ads and carry more age-appropriate content and features. Parents will be able to control which accounts their child follows. Google-owned YouTube has released a children’s version of its app.
But since it became public earlier this year that Facebook was working on the app, the company has faced criticism from policymakers, regulators, child safety groups and consumer rights groups. They have argued that this leaves them hooked to the app at a young age rather than protecting them from problems with the service, including child predatory grooming, bullying and body shaming.
Opposition to Facebook’s plans gained momentum this month when The Journal published a series of articles based on leaked internal documents showing that Facebook was aware of the many pitfalls it caused. Facebook’s internal research has shown that Instagram has a negative mental health impact on young people, especially young girls, while company executives publicly tried to downplay the app’s downsides.
“We must keep going and make sure this pause is permanent,” said Josh Golin, executive director of the Boston-based group Fairplay. “This is a pivotal moment for the growing technological accountability movement.”
US policymakers should pass tougher laws to restrict how tech platforms target children, Mr Golin said. The UK adopted an “age appropriate design code” last year that requires additional privacy protections for digital services used by people under the age of 18.
Mr Golin called for a major public education campaign on Facebook to ask parents to take their children under the age of 13 off Instagram.
On Thursday, Facebook’s global security chief, Antigone Davis, is due to testify at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing titled “Protecting Children Online: Facebook, Instagram, and the Mental Health Harm.” Ms Davis will be questioned about Facebook’s research into the impact of its apps on young people and its work to address risks for young users.
Mr Mosseri put the internal research in a positive light, saying it is used to help guide product decisions, including new features that allow people to pause their account or block certain words. that can be used for bullying or harassment.
Facebook said that although plans for children’s Instagram have been postponed, it plans to introduce new parental control features in the coming months.
