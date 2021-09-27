Facebook delays ‘Instagram Kids’ amid criticism

Facebook said on Monday that it has halted development of an “Instagram Kids” service that would be geared towards children 13 years of age or younger, in response to questions about the app’s impact on young people’s mental health. Will be in between

The announcement comes ahead of a congressional hearing this week about internal research conducted by Facebook, and reported in The Wall Street Journal, showing the harmful mental health effects Instagram is having on teenage girls.

Facebook said it still wants to make an Instagram product for kids with an “age-friendly experience” but was shelving plans due to outside criticism.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote, “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators to voice their concerns and demonstrate the value and importance of this project to today’s young teens.” ” a blog post.