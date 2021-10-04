Facebook encourages hate speech for profit, whistleblower says

The whistleblower behind Facebook leaking a huge cache of documents wall street journal, francis haugen, gone public 60 minutes On Sunday, more revealed the inner workings of the world’s most powerful social media platform. Revealing its identity on national television, Haugen described the company as so committed to product optimization that it adopted algorithms that amplify hate speech.

“It’s paying for its own benefit with our security,” Haugen explained. 60 minutes Host Scott Pelli.

According to the deleted LinkedIn profile, Haugen was a product manager at Facebook assigned to Civic Integrity Group. He decided to leave the company in 2021 following the dissolution of the group. She said she “didn’t believe they were really prepared to invest in protecting Facebook from being dangerous.”

There was a conflict between “what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook”.

As a result, it leaked a cache of internal research to the SEC in hopes of driving better regulation of the company. She noted that she had worked at several companies, including Google and Pinterest, but that “it was bad enough at Facebook” because of the company’s desire to pass its profits onto the welfare of its users.

Haugen told Pelé, “There was a conflict between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook … and Facebook repeatedly chose to optimize for its own interests – such as making more money.” “

While the company repeatedly claims that it is helping to prevent hate speech, at least on its products, an internal Facebook document leaked by Hogen states, “We estimate that we are 3-5 % hatred and as low as ~0.6% V&I can take action. [Violence and Incitement] On Facebook despite being the best in the world.

“Misinformation, poisoning and violent content are unusually prevalent among reshares,” said an internal document.

Another document was even more blunt. “We have evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech and misinformation on Facebook and its family of apps are affecting societies around the world.”

Haugen claims that the root of the problem is the algorithms introduced in 2018 that control what you see on the platform. According to him they are meant to increase engagement and the company has found that the best engagement is to create fear and hatred among the users. “It is easier to drive people to anger than to other emotions,” Hagen said.

At the time, Mark Zuckerberg presented algorithmic changes as positive. “We feel a responsibility to ensure that our services are not only fun to use, but are also good for people’s well-being.”

but according to wall street journalReporting on Haugen’s concerns, the result was a sharp turn toward anger and hatred. An internal memo cited by the journal assessing the effects of the change said, “Misinformation, toxicity and violent content are unusually prevalent among resharers.”

NS wall street journal In September, he began publishing his discovery in a cache, under the name “The Facebook Files”. A report alleged that Facebook proved that Instagram harmed teenage girls, leading to a Congressional hearing. Before the hearing, Facebook attempted to change the narrative in a blog post, which referred to two reports. magazinereporting.

in front of 60 minutes In the report, Facebook attempted to do the same deflection in a different form. Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg appears on CNN reliable sources to protect the company On Sunday afternoon, hours before Haugen’s appearance.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Clegg said of the allegation that social media was responsible for the January 6 riots. “I think it gives people false comfort to believe that there must be a technical, or technical, explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States.”

Haugen ended the interview by calling for regulation of the social network more broadly, which Facebook itself has called for a more limited form. She is due to appear before the Senate Commerce Panel on Tuesday.