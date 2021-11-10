Facebook Faces New Antitrust Lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg downloaded the popular new app Phhhoto on August 8, 2014 and took a selfie. Other Facebook executives and product managers soon followed suit. The social network then did Overture to integrate Phhhoto.
But according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for Start-Up New York’s Eastern District, the interest of Facebook’s top executives in Photo was only one show, which is now closed. Instead, Facebook only wanted to squash the competition, according to the lawsuit, which accused the company of breach of trust.
In the lawsuit, Phhhoto’s founders – Champ Bennett, Omar Elsaid and Russell Armand – claim that no agreement was reached after Mr. Zuckerberg and other Facebook officials downloaded their app and contacted them about the partnership. Facebook instead launched a competing product that reflects the features of Phhhoto. Facebook has also suppressed Phhhoto’s content in its photo-sharing app, Instagram, the suit says.
Phhhoto is represented by Gary L. Reebok is a famous lawyer. In the 1990s, Mr. Reebok persuaded the Department of Justice to sue Microsoft for violating the no-confidence motion, a lawsuit that was finally settled by Microsoft in 2001. Phhhoto’s lawsuit seeks indefinite financial damages from Facebook.
Mr. Reebok said in an interview that Mr. Zuckerberg’s personal involvement has led to a lawsuit. He was accompanied by Shri. Zuckerberg was called the “chief executive of the monopoly” and said that one of the founders of Facebook, Microsoft, was engaged in “competitive behavior to an extent never seen after Bill Gates.”
“This lawsuit is without merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves,” said Joe Osborne, a spokesman for Facebook’s parent company Meta, late Thursday night.
The lawsuit is the latest in a string of challenges facing the world’s largest technology companies. Facebook, Google and Apple have all sued competitors for years, accusing them of copying their technology or buying it to squash.
The lawsuit alleges that the lawsuit was probably funded by Facebook last week. The Federal Trade Commission has sued the company for allegedly violating the no-confidence motion by monopolizing social networking through the acquisition of Instagram and the messaging app WhatsApp. The social network was also subjected to intense public scrutiny after a former employee, Francis Hogan, leaked thousands of internal documents informing them of how the company’s platform was used for misinformation, hate speech and conspiracy theories.
Even so, Michael Carrier, a professor of law at Rutgers University, said the standards for no-confidence lawsuits are high.
“It’s hard to show a monopoly,” he said. “The chaos in the political landscape will not be reflected in how the courts govern.”
Phhhoto was founded in 2012 and the app was launched in 2014. People use it to edit photos and add images together in looping videos. It was very popular and was advertised by celebrities like Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.
After Mr Zuckerberg downloaded the app in 2014, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom and senior managers of Facebook and Instagram did the same, according to the suit.
Understand Facebook Papers
A tech giant in trouble. The leaking of internal documents by a former Facebook employee has provided a closer look at the workings of the secret social media company and renewed the good rules of the company’s wider reach in the lives of the company’s users.
In February 2015, Bryan Hurren, Facebook’s Strategic Partnership Manager, arrived to discuss “Platform Integration Opportunities” with the founders of Phhhoto. Mr Huren offered to integrate Phhhoto into Facebook’s news feed, the suit says, which was the leading real estate on the world’s largest social platform.
But, “Facebook kept up with Phhhoto for months without making significant progress in the alleged integration,” says Suite. Mr Huren told Phhhoto that Facebook had “stopped for some legal conversations,” the lawsuit says.
On March 31, 2015, Instagram changed its settings so that Phhhoto users could not find their Instagram friends. When Phhhoto contacted Facebook about the issue, Mr. Haren told them that “Instagram is apparently upset that the relationship with Instagram is growing among Phhhoto users,” according to the lawsuit.
The founders of Phhhoto decided to go ahead with the Android version of their app, which was only available on iPhones. But 22 Oct. In 2015, just hours before the launch of Phhhoto’s Android app, Instagram unveiled a product that was a “Slavic clone” of Phhhoto, according to the suit.
Instagram introduced other changes in March 2016 that reduced the visibility of Phhhoto’s content, says Suit. The founders of Phhhoto discovered this change when one of them posted two videos on Instagram, one through his Phhhoto-linked account and the other through the new Instagram account he opened. While the other account had a share of followers, the video was viewed and liked more than the same video posted on a Phhhoto-linked account, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, “Phhhoto closed in June 2017 due to lack of investment or any other means to stay viable.
#Facebook #Faces #Antitrust #Lawsuit
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.