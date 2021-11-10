SAN FRANCISCO – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg downloaded the popular new app Phhhoto on August 8, 2014 and took a selfie. Other Facebook executives and product managers soon followed suit. The social network then did Overture to integrate Phhhoto.

But according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for Start-Up New York’s Eastern District, the interest of Facebook’s top executives in Photo was only one show, which is now closed. Instead, Facebook only wanted to squash the competition, according to the lawsuit, which accused the company of breach of trust.

In the lawsuit, Phhhoto’s founders – Champ Bennett, Omar Elsaid and Russell Armand – claim that no agreement was reached after Mr. Zuckerberg and other Facebook officials downloaded their app and contacted them about the partnership. Facebook instead launched a competing product that reflects the features of Phhhoto. Facebook has also suppressed Phhhoto’s content in its photo-sharing app, Instagram, the suit says.

Phhhoto is represented by Gary L. Reebok is a famous lawyer. In the 1990s, Mr. Reebok persuaded the Department of Justice to sue Microsoft for violating the no-confidence motion, a lawsuit that was finally settled by Microsoft in 2001. Phhhoto’s lawsuit seeks indefinite financial damages from Facebook.