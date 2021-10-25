Facebook gave exemption from a fact check to BJP leaders, promotes RSS & does not curb anti-Muslim posts: ex-staff revealed staff – Facebook gives exemption from fact check to BJP leaders, promotes RSS, does not curb anti-Muslim posts – former staff open poll

American social media platform Facebook exempted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from fact checks, while promoting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. Also did not curb anti-Muslim posts. These shocking revelations have been made by a former employee of the company. Shira Frankel and Dave Alba’s report, written for the US newspaper ‘New York Times’, states that the things that have come out are based on documents submitted by Frances Hogan. She is a 37-year-old engineer and has worked at Facebook for almost two years. His job there was to track down false news and ensure that the platform was not used to destabilize democracy.

His documents include reports of how bots and fake accounts linked to the country’s ruling party and opposition figures were wreaking havoc on national elections. He also pointed out how FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to focus on “meaningful social interactions” or exchanges between friends and family was causing more misinformation in India, especially during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the documents, Facebook did not have enough resources in India and was unable to deal with the problems it posed there, including anti-Muslim posts. According to a document detailing the allocation of Facebook’s resources, 87% of the company’s global budget for time spent on classifying misinformation is earmarked for the US, compared to just 13 percent for the rest of the world. has been kept separate. However, FB spokesman Andy Stone said the figures were incomplete and did not include the company’s third-party fact-checking partners, most of whom are outside the US.

According to the Indian Election Case Study (internal document), two months after the general elections began in India, FB took several steps to curb the flow of misinformation and hate speech in the country. During the election, FB saw an increase in bots or fake accounts linked to various political groups. It also found attempts to spread misinformation that could affect people’s understanding of the voting process.

In an internal document titled ‘Advertisal Harmful Network: Indian Case Study’, Facebook researchers wrote that Facebook had groups and pages “filled with provocative and misleading anti-Muslim content”. The report said there were several inhuman posts comparing Muslims to “pigs” and “dogs” and false information claiming that the Quran (the holy book of Islam) tells men to rape female members of their families. .

Most of the content revolved around Facebook groups promoting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). These groups took issue with the expansion of the Muslim minority population near the Bengal and Pakistani border. Also posted on Facebook to remove Muslim population from India and promote Muslim population control law.

The report indicated that Facebook knew such harmful posts were spreading on its platform and needed to improve its “classifiers”, which are automated systems. In a way, it can detect and remove posts containing violent and provocative language. Facebook also hesitated to designate the RSS as a dangerous organization due to the “political sensitivity” that could affect the social network’s operations in the country.

According to a Facebook report, FB says it has trained its AI on five of India’s 22 recognized official languages. But there was not enough data to adequately test content in Hindi and Bengali, and most content targeting Muslims “can never be flagged or acted upon.”