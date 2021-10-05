Facebook has finally given the reason for being closed for six hours on Monday

Facebook said in a blog post Monday night that the six-hour outage that took it offline with Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and OculusVR was the result of a configuration change in its router – not a hack or attempt to obtain user data. The explanation doesn’t give much in detail, but it looks like Facebook’s machines weren’t able to talk to each other – Facebook says that “this disruption in network traffic has a huge impact on the way our data centers communicate.” impacted, stopping our services.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Monday evening, saying the platforms were coming back online. “Sorry for the disruption today – I know how much you trust our services to stay connected to the people you care about.”

The outage began around 11:40 a.m. Monday, and caused widespread problems for the company. It was Facebook’s worst outage since 2019, when the site was down for more than 24 hours. Employees were unable to connect with each other on the company’s message boards, and some reported ledge They were using work-provided Outlook email accounts for communication.

The problems start with a routine BGP update that went wrong, eroding the DNS routing information Facebook needs to allow other networks to find its sites.

Faecbook’s outage came a day after whistleblower Frances Haugen was set to testify before Congress about her experiences at the company. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who worked on its Civic Integrity group, provided a trove of internal Facebook documents to journalists Wall Street Journal. He said 60 minutes On Sunday Facebook “pays its profits with our security.”