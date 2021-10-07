Facebook hearing bolsters demand for regulation in Europe

LONDON — Congressional testimony from Facebook whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, has intensified calls in Europe for new rules aimed at the social media company and other Silicon Valley giants, with the proposals considered by many to be the most drastic and far-reaching. World.

Ms Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who testified on Tuesday about the company’s inner workings and what she says hurts society, called for stricter oversight with top policymakers in Brussels, Britain and France. talked about. He followed up his testimony in Brussels on Wednesday with European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is taking a leading role in drafting EU legislation to curtail the power of tech companies.

“She reaffirmed the importance and urgency of why we are pushing to rein in the big platforms,” Breton said in an interview after the call with Ms. “Now there is a strong desire to finalize it as soon as possible.”

The reaction in Europe adds to Facebook’s growing challenges. Ms Haugen’s internal document, first reported last month by The Wall Street Journal, sparked new bipartisan calls in Congress for laws aimed at social media platforms. On Monday, Facebook suffered a global outage, wiping out access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for several hours, a breakdown that demonstrated how essential the company’s products have become to daily life.