Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services restored after several hours of shutdown – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services restored after several hours of shutdown

The services of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp were finally restored after being shut down for several hours. During this, millions of people all over the world had to face problems. The users of these three social media platforms were troubled for a long time as they were getting ‘error’ messages again and again. It also resulted in a nearly five percent drop in the shares of Silicon Valley-based firm Facebook.

Facebook said on Twitter, “We are sorry for the vast community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us. We are working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are pleased to announce that they are now back online. Thank you all for your patience.”

The photo-sharing app ‘Instagram’ and the messaging platform ‘WhatsApp’ also belong to Facebook. Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schrofer tweeted, “I apologize to all those affected by the shutdown of Facebook-powered services. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working to fix and reinstall it as soon as possible.

Mike Schrofer said in another tweet, “Facebook services are now back… it may take some time to fully recover. To every small and big business, family and everyone who depends on us….I am sorry.” WhatsApp and Instagram also informed their users about the closure of services on Twitter itself.

According to ‘The Wall Street’ magazine, the shutdown also caused widespread disruption to Facebook’s internal communication tools, including some apps used for ‘voice calls’ and ‘calendar appointments’ and other functions.

…so that was the problem?: Facebook employees were quoted by news agency Reuters as saying that they believe the outage was caused by a mistake in internal routing. However, if various security experts are to be believed, the downfall of these three platforms was an internal mistake, in which the possibility of any individual’s role is very less. There was an error in the DNS (Domain Name System) on the Facebook page.