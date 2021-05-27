Facebook, Instagram bring a feature to hide ‘likes’ on posts: All you need to know

Fb, Instagram bring a feature to hide ‘likes’ on posts: All you need to know



Fb and Instagram will now give its customers the choice to hide the ‘likes’ depend on their feed. The long-rumoured feature was launched after nearly two years of analysis and testing. Customers can hide like counts from the posts they see on their feed, together with public like-counts.

The feature is totally non-obligatory and offers individuals a selection to flip off a core feature, shifting the facility into the arms of the customers. The social media large has claimed that the brand new possibility would give individuals management over their expertise whereas utilizing social media apps.

New feature will depressurize customers’ expertise: Instagram

Whereas speaking in regards to the new feature, Instagram acknowledged in its weblog, “As we speak, we’re asserting that everybody on Instagram and Fb will now have the choice to hide their public like counts, to allow them to resolve what works for them. We examined hiding like counts to see if it would depressurize individuals’s expertise on Instagram.”

“ What we heard from individuals and specialists was that not seeing counts was helpful for some, and annoying to others, significantly as a result of individuals use counts to get a sense of what’s trending or common, so we’re giving you the selection,” the weblog additional learn.

How to hide like depend on your personal Instagram publish

In your Instagram web page, simply choose the three dots within the higher proper nook of the publish after which faucet on the ‘Hit Like Depend’ possibility. Customers on Instagram can hide like counts earlier than or after sharing the publish.

The social media platform has additionally offered the choice to disable this feature within the Settings.

How to hide likes on your Instagram feed

To hide like counts on different’s publish on Instagram, go to the settings and search for posts.

Now, hit the button subsequent to “Hide Like and View Counts” and it’ll apply to all posts within the feed.

‘Hide like depend’ feature to come quickly on Fb

Fb has begun rolling out the brand new feature on Instagram. The performance of hiding the like depend for any content material or different customers’ publish on the platform will stay the identical on Fb as nicely. The feature shall be launched on Fb within the coming weeks.

In the meantime, on Fb, customers can entry the brand new setting from the “Settings & Privateness” space below Information Feed Settings (or Information Feed Preferences on the desktop). From right here, customers can discover an possibility to “Hide variety of reactions.”

Why is disabling visibility of ‘like counts’ crucial?

Fb believes that this new feature would ‘depressurise’ customers’ expertise. Customers on social media platforms are extra centered on the variety of likes round their posts.

They usually develop a feeling of inferiority complicated, anxiousness, and embarrassment if their posts don’t obtain sufficient likes. The issue is especially tough for younger customers as they all the time need to be common and need steady validation from their friends.

‘Like-chasing’ on Fb and Instagram is a lot to an extent that folks even take down posts that don’t obtain sufficient likes. Due to this fact, to present a “Like-free” safer area for its on-line customers, Fb and Instagram have give you their new feature to hide the ‘likes’ depend on posts and feeds.

They imagine it’s going to make sure the psychological well-being of the customers, cut back stress, and create a pleasant social networking surroundings on the platforms. The feature will let customers “focus on the images and movies being shared, as a substitute of what number of likes posts get,” Fb mentioned.

