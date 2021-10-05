Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Were Down: Here’s What To Know?

Mark Donnelly, founder of a start-up in Ireland, a fashion brand focused on mental health that uses Facebook and Instagram to reach customers, said, “With Facebook down, we could lose thousands in sales. Used to be.” “It may not seem like much to others, but missing out on four or five hours of sales can be the difference between paying an electricity bill or paying for a month’s rent.”

Sameer Munir, who owns a food-delivery service in Delhi, said he was unable to reach customers or fulfill orders as he runs the business through his Facebook page and takes orders through WhatsApp.

“Everything is down, my whole business is down,” he said.

Douglas Weeny, a gamer in Cleveland who goes by GoodGamebro and who is paid by viewers and customers at Facebook Gaming, said, “It’s hard when your primary platform for income for a lot of people goes down. ” He called the situation “scary”.

Inside Facebook, activists also scrambled because their internal systems stopped working. According to an internal memo sent to employees and shared with The New York Times, the company’s global security team was “notified of a system outage affecting all Facebook internal systems and devices.” Those tools include security systems, an internal calendar and scheduling tools, the memo said.

Employees said they had trouble making calls from work cell phones and receiving emails from people outside the company. Facebook’s internal communications platform, Workplace, was also taken down, leaving many people unable to do their jobs. Some turned to other platforms to communicate, including LinkedIn and Zoom, as well as Discord chat rooms.

Some Facebook employees who returned to work in the office were also unable to enter buildings and conference rooms because their digital badges stopped working. Security engineers said they were hampered in assessing the outage because they could not access server areas.

Facebook’s Global Security Operations Center determined that the outage was “a high risk to people, a moderate risk to assets and a high risk to Facebook’s reputation,” the company memo said.