Facebook is coming back after a six-hour outage

Facebook is back online after a six-hour interruption due to DNS routing issues. The outage also shut down Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus VR. For some, those services are now back online; However, after a DNS issue like this, it can take hours for everything to work properly on every network.

The outage began just before noon ET on Monday. It was the most significant outage for Facebook as the 2019 incident took its site offline for more than 24 hours. Journalist Brian Krebsow cites a reliable source who told him that there was no malicious source of the incident. Instead, he said it started with a regular BGP update that went wrong, wiping out the DNS routing information that Facebook needs so that other networks can find their sites.

However, the problem meant that remote users could access the network to use it, and the people on site didn’t have the network access needed to repair things. This mirrors an anonymous account of the issue previously posted to Reddit (and quickly deleted), which cited pandemic protocols as fewer people in place than usual, slowing restoration efforts.

On Twitter, Facebook communications executive Andy Stone said“We know that some people are having problems accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Inside Facebook, the outage also broke internal systems, leaving employees unable to go into offices and communicate easily with each other. some told ledge They were using work-provided Outlook email accounts, allowing Facebook employees to email each other but were unable to send or receive email from external addresses.

To develop…