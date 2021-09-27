Facebook is delaying the Instagram app for users under the age of 13.

image Facebook’s decision to halt the development of “Instagram Kids” comes amid questions about the app’s impact on youth’s mental health. Credit… Lionel Bonaventure / Agence France-Press – Getty Images

Facebook said on Monday that it has halted development of an “Instagram Kids” service that would be geared towards children 13 years of age or younger, in response to questions about the app’s impact on young people’s mental health. Will be in between

The announcement comes ahead of a congressional hearing this week about internal research conducted by Facebook, and reported in The Wall Street Journal, showing the harmful mental health effects Instagram is having on teenage girls.

Facebook said it still wanted to create an Instagram product for kids that would have an “age-friendly experience,” but was shelving plans due to outside criticism.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote, “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators to voice their concerns and demonstrate the value and importance of this project to today’s young teens.” ” a blog post.

Facebook has argued that youth are using Instagram anyway, despite age-requirement rules, so it would be better to develop a version More suitable for them with more parental controls. Google-owned YouTube has released a children’s version of its app.

But since it became public that Facebook was working on the app earlier this year, the company has faced criticism from policymakers, regulators, child safety groups and consumer rights groups. They have argued that it hooks them to the app at a young age, not protecting them from service problems, which include child predatory grooming, bullying and body shaming. READ Also How Two Start-ups Made a Fortune in Fees on P.P.P. Loans Opposition to Facebook’s plans gained momentum this month when The Journal published a series of articles based on leaked internal documents showing that Facebook was aware of the many pitfalls it caused. Facebook’s internal research revealed that Instagram had negative mental health impacts on young people, especially young girls, while company executives publicly attempted to downplay the app’s downsides. This is a breaking news article. Check back for updates.