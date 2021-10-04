Facebook is down with Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus VR

Just as Facebook’s Antigone Davis was live on CNBC Its network of services suddenly went offline, defending the company’s policies and handling of research data suggesting Instagram is harmful to teens. On Twitter, Facebook communications executive Andy Stone They say “We know that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

A look at Down Detector (or your Twitter feed) reveals that the problems are widespread. While it’s unclear why they’re out of reach for so many people, a look at their DNS records reveals that, like last week’s Slack outage, the problem is clearly DNS (it’s always DNS). Is).

Instagram.com is showing 5xx server error message, whereas Facebook site only tells us that something went wrong. The problem also appears to be affecting its virtual reality arm, Oculus. Users can load games they have already installed and the browser works, but does not install social features or new games.

There’s no word yet from Facebook about what might be causing the problem or when those sites, including Messenger and WhatsApp, will be back up and running, but we’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

To develop…