Facebook is going back to Capitol Hill for another grilling from lawmakers.

image Facebook’s global security chief Antigone Davis in 2018. Credit… Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook’s global security chief Antigone Davis may face harsh questioning from senators on Thursday morning about Instagram’s impact on teens, addressing allegations that Facebook has known for years that its photo-sharing app has caused mental and physical abuse. caused emotional harm.

The hearing, which begins at 10 p.m., is the first of two that the Senate Consumer Protection Subcommittee will maintain on Facebook’s impact on young people. The second, on Tuesday, will be with a whistleblower who has shared information about Facebook’s research on teens.

The hearing was called this month after The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles about internal research on Facebook. One article reported that, according to Facebook’s findings, one in three teens said Instagram made their body image issues worse. Among teens who have suicidal thoughts, 13 percent of British users and 6 percent of American users said they could discover those thoughts on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, Facebook released two slide decks from research cited by The Journal. The company commented heavily on the slides, at times disputing or re-disputing the accuracy and intent of the research reports. The company said in its slides that several teens reported positive experiences on Instagram, including that the app helped with mental health at times.

Lawmakers have criticized the company and its executives for hiding the research, which appears to contradict public statements from Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and Instagram’s executive in-charge Adam Mosseri. The two have long dismissed warnings that Instagram – through filters that can enhance images and a “Like” button that can be used as a gauge of popularity – has created a frightening trend for younger users. created the atmosphere and made many teenagers feel bad about themselves.

This week, Mr Mosseri announced that Facebook would be halting plans to release a version of Instagram aimed at elementary and middle school children. Mr Mosseri has argued that the journal article on Instagram took the research out of context, adding that the number of adolescents in the study was "significantly small". He has said that many teens report positive experiences on Instagram.

Ms Davis, who has led security at Facebook for seven years, is expected to reiterate that message at the hearing. The company has defended the idea of ​​an app for kids like YouTube Kids, saying it could offer more robust security and privacy features for young children than the main Instagram app.

"From turning a blind eye to the negative impacts of its platforms on teen mental health, to the inability to police for trafficking, domestic slavery and other harmful content, Facebook," Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, a Republican ranking in the Consumer Protection Subcommittee, said in a statement. Has a lot."