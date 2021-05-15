Facebook is reportedly continuing a ban on anti-coup groups in Myanmar



Facebook has reportedly upheld a ban on many organizations in Myanmar which have joined forces to withstand the navy coup that occurred again in February, in accordance with Remainder of World. The bans have been put in place again in 2019, when organizations just like the Arakan Military, and plenty of of its allies, have been labeled as terrorist organizations by the democratically-elected authorities.

Issues have modified in Myanmar since then. After the navy coup and authorities takeover by the Tatmadaw (carried out after an election which the navy claims was fraudulent), the political state of affairs has grow to be extraordinarily advanced. There is, nevertheless, one factor that is seemingly clear: the Arakan Military is not labeled as a terrorist group, both by the present military-led authorities, or by the elected authorities presently in exile. But, in accordance with Remainder of World, the Arakan Military is nonetheless not allowed on Facebook.

The AA isn’t the one group that’s discovered itself unable to speak by Facebook. There are apparently many ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) lively in the nation, a few of which have banded collectively as a resistance to the coup authorities, which has been violently cracking down on pro-democracy protestors. Lots of their Facebook pages have been additionally restricted again in 2019, below orders of the democratically elected authorities, which has since been overthrown.

In keeping with Remainder of World, the ban of EAOs was controversial earlier than the coup as properly: some argue that it prevented the unfold of details about human rights violations, just like the genocide in opposition to the Rohingya Muslims carried out by the Tatmadaw. Now, EAOs and journalists in the nation argue that Facebook’s bans stop them from exhibiting what’s occurring in the wrestle in opposition to the present navy authorities. The director of a human rights group instructed Remainder of World that the bans are “like making an attempt to shut the folks’s eyes and ears.”

Facebook additionally banned pages related to the Tatmadaw following the coup, however human rights activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi tells Remainder of World that the corporate has nonetheless did not react to the political modifications which have occurred in Myanmar since then, and referred to as on the corporate to create an official oversight board for the nation.