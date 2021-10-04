Facebook is scrambling to fix the massive outage

The prolonged, global outage of Facebook’s apps has left the company’s engineers scrambling to fix the issue at one of its data centers in California, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The outage, which began around 11:40AM ET on Monday, has affected all of Facebook’s apps – including Instagram and WhatsApp – globally, with billions of users and millions of advertisers. Inside Facebook, the outage has also sabotaged nearly all internal systems that employees use to communicate and work.

Many employees told ledge They have resorted to talking through their work-provided Outlook email accounts because Facebook primarily runs on an internal version of the social network that is currently inaccessible. While employees can email each other, they cannot send or receive email from external addresses.

Since Facebook requires employees to log in with their work accounts to access tools like Google Docs and Zoom, those services aren’t working as well, leading some employees to use alternative services like Apple’s FaceTime and Discord. are doing. Employees who authenticated with non-Facebook tools like Google Docs before the outage began still have access.

Facebook has yet to detail the reason for the outage, whether internally or externally, though external experts are saying it is related to the company’s networking architecture suddenly going offline. Facebook engineers have been sent to one of its main US data centers in California to try and fix the problem, meaning the fix cannot be done remotely. “We understand how disruptive this is for everyone,” CTO Mike Schroepfer said in an email to employees, which was seen as ledge.

And complicating matters, according to The New York Times, the outage has broken the ability for some employees to access company buildings and conference rooms with their badges on them, which first reported that engineers were being held in data centers. was being sent.

A Facebook spokesperson pointed to a tweet by Schroepfer, saying the company was experiencing “networking issues” and that employees are “working as quickly as possible to debug and restore their systems”.