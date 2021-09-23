Facebook is starting to share more about what it demotes in the News Feed

The way Facebook controls its News Feed is often controversial and largely opaque to the outside world.

Now the social network is attempting to shed more light on the content it suppresses but does not remove completely. On Thursday, Facebook published its “Content Distribution Guidelines,” detailing nearly three dozen types of posts in News Feed for various reasons, such as posts by clickbait and repeat policy offenders. That process, which relies heavily on machine learning technology to automatically detect problematic content, effectively blocks access to offensive posts and comments without the author knowing.

There’s still a lot that the guidelines, which Facebook has mostly confirmed in various reports over the years, but are just now being published in one place for the first time, say no. They don’t give precise details of how a demotion works and exactly how much it reduces access to content. Or for example, how seriously a particular type of post, such as a link to spam, is throttled in News Feed relative to a post about health-related misinformation.

“We want to give a clear understanding of what we think is problematic but not removable”

“We want to make clear what we think is problematic, but not removable,” said Jason Hirsch, Facebook’s head of integrity policy. ledge. He said the company hopes to add more information to the guidelines over time, including how Demotion throttles specific types of content relative to others. But he said Facebook would not rank the severity of the demotion, potentially “for adverse reasons.”

Detailing the guidelines can help Facebook avoid controversy the next time it blocks a high-profile post from going viral, such as when it suppressed a story. New York Post About Hunter, son of US President Joe Biden. The guidelines state that Facebook’s policy is to suppress stories that are disputed by users as false – as was the case Post Suspicious reporting — unless reviewed by its network of third-party fact-checkers. That policy became widely known only a year earlier after critics accused the company of political bias for censoring. Post.

According to the distribution guidelines, other types of content by Facebook include links to spam sites, “low quality” comments with copied text that are either too long or contain no words, posts in groups from accounts that ” share at very high “frequency,” and news articles without a clear byline.

According to Hirsch, the issuance of these guidelines is part of a larger effort to reveal more about how News Feed works to the public. Media outlets and politicians are increasingly scrutinizing Facebook’s negative effects on the world, and lawmakers in the US and elsewhere are trying to control how social media companies monitor their platforms.

Facebook recently presented its first quarterly report on the most-viewed content in the News Feed, after journalists used its public-facing analytics tool, CrowdTangle, to show that right-wing personalities are often at its service. are the most busy. He said that, while making the most-viewed data into self-service, real-time tools like CrowdTangle would be a “huge investment of time and resources” the company was not opposed to doing so eventually.