Facebook is the “demon” of the social media world! Every third person in the world is active on the platform, there is an income of 100 crores every hour

The popularity of the social media platform Facebook is all over the world. Although it started to establish connectivity with each other, but in today’s time Facebook has converted it into a better business. In today’s era, in all the platforms of social media, Facebook has become a widespread form. According to one figure, Facebook has recorded a net income of $ 9.1 billion. This is an increase of 17 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Let us tell you that in today’s era, Facebook has 291 crore monthly users. However, this number was lower at the beginning of this year. By January-March of 2021, this number was 285 crore. At the same time, in April-June this year, this number reached 290 crores. But in the month of July to September, Facebook crossed the target of 291 million monthly users. According to statistics, on average, every third person in the world uses Facebook.

Most users in India: Although the users of Facebook are all over the world but its number is highest in India. Let us tell you that while the number of Facebook users in America is 200 million, there are 140 million in Indonesia, 130 million in Brazil and 98 million in Mexico. But Facebook has 34 crore users in India. In such a situation, India is very important for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from the point of view of business.

98 percent of revenue from advertising: Talking about business, 98 percent of Facebook’s revenue comes from advertisements. You can guess this from the fact that in 2021 from July to September, Facebook earned a revenue of Rs 2.1 lakh crore. At the same time, Facebook earns about Rs 100 crore every hour. Mark Zuckerberg has said on the increase in revenue that this quarter we have made good progress. Our network continues to grow around the world.

Facebook has 1.93 billion daily active users. This figure is 6 percent or 110 million more than last year. An average user spends 33 minutes a day on Facebook. At the same time, every Wednesday from 9 am to 1 pm, the most activity is seen on Facebook.

Facebook jobs: Let us tell you that comparing active users with last year, Facebook’s users have increased by 170 million or 6 percent. Facebook currently employs 68,177 people, which is an increase of 20 percent year-on-year.