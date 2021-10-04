Facebook is weaker than we knew

It has become fashionable among Facebook critics to emphasize the company’s size and dominance, as well as its missteps. At a Senate hearing on Thursday, lawmakers questioned Facebook’s global security chief Antigone Davis with questions about the company’s addictive product design and its impact on its billions of users. Many of Ms Davis’ questions were hostile, but as with most Big Tech hearings, there was a strange kind of respect in the air, as lawmakers were asking: Hey, Godzilla, would you please stop stomping on Tokyo?

But if these leaked documents prove anything, it makes Facebook feel like a non-Godzilla. Internally, the company worries that it is losing power and influence, not gaining it, and its own research shows that many of its products are not thriving organically. Instead, it’s going to increasingly extreme lengths to prevent users from abandoning its apps in favor of more compelling alternatives to improve its toxic image.

You can see this vulnerability on display in an installment of The Journal’s series that came out last week. The article, which cited internal Facebook research, revealed that the company is strategizing about how to market itself to children, referring to preteens as a “valuable but untapped audience”. . The article had plenty of fodder for outrage, including a presentation in which Facebook researchers asked “is there a way to leverage playdates to drive word of hand/development among children?”

It’s a strange question, but it’s also revealing. Will a dependable, thriving social media app need to “leverage playdates,” or will elaborate development strategies aimed at 10-year-olds? If Facebook is so unstoppable, will it really promote itself as tweens — and please read this in Steve Buscemi’s voice “How do you do, fellow kid?” Meme – “Life Coach for Adults?”

The truth is that Facebook’s thirst for younger users is more about dominating a new market and shunning irrelevance. Facebook use among teens in the United States has been declining for years, and is expected to drop even sooner – with internal researchers predicting that daily use will drop by 45 percent by 2023. The researchers also revealed that Instagram, whose growth has offset the decline in interest in Facebook. The core app, over the years, has been losing market share to fast-growing rivals like TikTok, and younger users aren’t posting as much content as they used to.