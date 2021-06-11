Facebook just bought the Fortnite of VR



Facebook has acquired yet one more developer of a well-liked digital actuality recreation, asserting on Friday that BigBox VR, makers of the battle royale VR title Inhabitants: One, shall be becoming a member of Oculus Studios.

“POP: ONE stormed onto the VR scene just 9 months in the past and has persistently ranked as one the top-performing titles on the Oculus platform, bringing collectively as much as 24 folks at a time to attach, play, and compete in a digital world,” Mike Verdu, the VP of content material at Facebook Actuality Labs, wrote in a weblog publish. “And whereas social is bringing gamers into POP: ONE, the quirky humor, continuous updates, and pure enjoyable of the setting retains them coming again time and time once more — we’ve even seen gamers scheduling time to fulfill in-game for a synchronous social expertise.”

Inhabitants: One has been an enormous hit

Inhabitants: One has been successful, incomes greater than $10 million on the Oculus Retailer “after just a number of months,” Verdu mentioned in a February weblog publish. The sport, which is offered on each the Oculus Retailer and on Steam, will “proceed to be supported on all its present platforms,” in accordance with Verdu. And the recreation will proceed to obtain common updates, BigBox VR says on its web site.

But it surely’s not clear just but what greater modifications could be in the works as a result of of the acquisition. “BigBox VR has large plans for the future of POP: ONE and for different tasks, however we’re not able to share particulars right now,” Verdu says, vaguely.

BigBox VR joins a slew of different VR studios that Facebook has snapped up over the previous couple years. The corporate acquired Onward developer Downpour Interactive in April, Lone Echo creator Prepared at Daybreak final June, Asgard’s Wrath maker Sanzaru Video games in February 2020, and Beat Saber developer Beat Video games in November 2019.