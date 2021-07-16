Facebook Launch Payment Scheme To Content Creators For Influencers – Facebook will give Rs 74.51 billion to content creators

If you can make videos for Facebook and you have a lot of followers then you can also earn money.

If you also have a Facebook account, then this news can be important for you. Facebook has set a target of paying one billion dollars to content creators by the end of 2022. Mark Zuckerberg announced in this regard that Influencers on the social media platform will be able to earn money by taking advantage of the features launched by Facebook. According to media reports, an amount of one billion dollars (Rs 74,51,55,00,000 in Indian currency) will be distributed among all the content creators. If creators live stream regularly then they can earn a lot of money.

Also read: Supreme Court will hear today on the constitutional validity of the new IT rules made by the Central Government

It is worth mentioning that at this time many online platforms like YouTube, Tiktok are already trying to woo content creators. Both YouTube and Tiktok are paying content creators and influencers who have a lot of followers to make videos. Snapchat also introduced payment facility for its content creators last year. In this sequence, now the name of Facebook has also been added.

Also read: PM Modi in action amid the sound of third wave of Corona, will hold virtual meeting with CMs of 6 states

However, this is not the first time Facebook has made such an announcement. Facebook is already running such a scheme for news publishers where they are being paid to create videos and content. But now this feature is also being launched for common influencers. Apart from this, Facebook has also announced to invest ten million dollars in the next two years in the black gaming community.