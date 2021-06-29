Facebook Messenger 318.0.0.20.123 APK for Android – Download



Messenger is a classical multi-feature texting app, in which you can share pictures, videos and make calls that may be audio or video. You can manually add your recipients also and text them. You can chat with multiple friends at the same time. In conversation with multiple friends, a number of multiple bubbles just appear on your device. So, you can select any one of them at a time and make text messages.

Although, Messenger is an official app from Facebook and it allows you to chat with your Facebook friends but it has evolved into a full-fledged independent messaging app. If you allow the messenger app to scan through your contacts, it will show you and add all of your phone contacts to the app. It means that you can chat with your Fb friends as well as your phone contacts. Moreover, you can make a group of friends or family where you can chat at any time just like WhatsApp. From audio messages to pictures, emojis, you can also send documents in your chats.

The most fascinating thing about this app is its sticker collection which is used in conversations to express your feelings. The interesting feature of this app is that if you uninstall it, the app will keep your conversations saved and you can continue your conversations when you install it again.

Be aware that the messenger home screen will show small advertisements sometimes. These days, every messaging app offers pretty much the same functionality and features, it just depends upon the user-base and user preferences which app they want to use. It doesn’t matter to Facebook as a company though, because they own all of the popular social apps like WhatsApp and Instagram among others.

Facebook Messenger 2019 Updates

Facebook has kept its audience interested and tagged to its apps with the latest updates and features. The FB Messenger 2019 Update is one such update to Facebook Messenger. It has a lot of new bug fixes along with added features.

In the new update, Messenger now has a dark mode, which means that everything happens in the messenger app with a dark background. The main advantage: less strain on the eyes during use. The dark theme rollout is currently being promoted in Messenger. But you may download the Messenger APK in order to get started.

How to enable the dark mode after the update?

Open the Messenger app and click on Chats in the navigation below. Send a contact the emoji of the crescent moon ?. Once you’ve done that, it’ll rain crescent moons. At the top of the screen, you will see a message telling you that you can turn on dark mode on your Messenger profile page. The new feature gives you the ability to remove messages for everyone.