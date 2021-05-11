Facebook Messenger crosses five billion mark on Google Play Store- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Facebook Messenger crosses five billion mark on Google Play Retailer- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Android’s rising recognition has inspired loads of functions to cross billions of installations on the Play Retailer. Facebook Messenger has turn out to be the fourteenth app on the earth to achieve 5 billion downloads on Google Play Retailer. The up to date “Installs” of Messenger was first noticed by Android Police.

The Messenger follows the swimsuit of most downloads after the Facebook app (2019) and WhatsApp (2020). It has turn out to be the fourteenth app to cross the five billion mark on Google Play, following YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail. The app additionally continues Facebook’s legacy as the one firm in addition to Google to have an app with the best variety of downloads.

In 2016, Facebook celebrated the 1 billion obtain mark and shared a congratulatory word on its official weblog which acknowledged, “We’re saying that greater than 1 billion individuals now use Facebook Messenger each month, making Messenger certainly one of solely a handful of apps worldwide that contact so many lives”.

Facebook has been working to strengthen its communication platforms by constructing a cross-platform backend to permit Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger to work collectively. Whereas WhatsApp already has an end-to-end encryption function to maintain the chats secure, Messenger and Instagram are but to implement this function. The corporate lately stated that this function is prone to arrive in early 2022 till absolutely end-to-end encrypted messaging could possibly be obtainable on Facebook’s providers.

Whilst customers turn out to be extra involved about social media privateness, this milestone is a reminder that apps like Sign and Telegram nonetheless have much more to do to achieve Messenger’s recognition.