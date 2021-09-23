Facebook names a new CTO with a special focus on hardware

Facebook is serious about being a long-term player in hardware. On Wednesday, the company promoted Andrew Bosworth, the current head of its hardware division, which heads Oculus and other consumer devices, to the role of chief technology officer, replacing outgoing CTO Mike Schroepfer when he becomes a senior partner next year. go.

In his new role, Bosworth, who goes by Boz, will continue to lead the hardware group called Facebook Reality Labs, while also taking over responsibility for Facebook’s broader software engineering organization and artificial intelligence efforts. He will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has taken a keen interest in developing AR Glass and the Metaverse.

Facebook is still a relative newcomer to selling consumer hardware, and it faces heavy skepticism from potential customers given its long litany of privacy scandals. Still, the company has made a significant increase in its hardware efforts in recent years overseeing Bosworth. His Reality Labs team already has more than 10,000 employees, the largest after the engineering organization he is joining, which supports Facebook’s apps and infrastructure.

“This is the foundation for our broader efforts to help build the metaverse”

“As our next CTO, Boz will continue to lead Facebook Reality Labs and oversee our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition, a few others,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. The group will also join Boz’s team.” . “It’s all fundamental to our extensive efforts helping build the Metaverse, and I’m excited about the future of this work under Boz’s leadership.”

Schroepfer, who has been CTO since 2013, said in a Facebook post that he “plans to remain deeply engaged with the company, working on key initiatives including the recruitment and development of technical talent.” He said that by stepping down next year he would “dedicate more time to my family and my personal philanthropic efforts.” According to a filing with the SEC, he informed Facebook that he was resigning on September 20.

Facebook’s existing hardware products include the Oculus Quest VR headset, the Portal video chat device lineup, and its new smart glasses equipped with Ray-Ban cameras. In addition, the company is developing AR glasses with displays, which Zuckerberg thinks will one day become as ubiquitous as mobile phones. A smartwatch with a detachable display and two cameras is also in the works for next year, as I recently reported.

Bosworth is one of Facebook’s longest-serving executives, having joined the company 15 years ago. Prior to running Reality Labs, he headed its advertising division and worked on the first versions of key Facebook features such as News Feed, Messenger and Groups.

He is an unusually public-facing Facebook executive who often engages with critics directly on Twitter. A close confidant of Zuckerberg, he has come under fire over the years for controversial comments, such as a 2016 internal memo that explicitly stated that adding people was worth the cost, even if it killed someone.