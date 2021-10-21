Facebook New Name: Discussion of change in Facebook went viral, users are suggesting new name

According to a report, Facebook is planning to create a virtual world. The company can announce this soon. Based on the report, it is being told that Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name. However, no clarity has been given by the company on this matter yet. But its debate has intensified on social media. Users are giving feedback, as well as some funny memes are being shared about changing the name of Facebook.

Users have given a variety of reactions to the change in the name of Facebook. In which a response was given that Facebook should change its name to “Meta”, which focuses on the metaverse and which means a virtual environment where users can hang out. At the same time, in some comments, the names of Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, Freeface, FreeTalk, World Changer etc. were given by users. Twitter user Dave Pell drew comparisons with musician Kanye West, saying that Kanye recently changed his name to “Ye”. Similarly, Facebook should also change its name to this.

Whereas in many suggestions it was told that all these are being told rumours. He said the rebranding was meant to once again link founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook to “cool”. The reason cited is that the platform has been abandoned by many younger users who have migrated to apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, and the population of older people has become higher.

“If it changes its name should be the Old People app because that’s what we young people call it,” college student Vittoria Esteves told Reuters in Rome. Apart from this, many suggested that Facebook should keep its name associated with Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, which will focus people’s attention.

Let us tell you that according to the report of “theverge.com”, Zuckerberg is planning to talk about the change in the company’s name at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28. It is being said that Facebook may have this whole plan on the metaverse (a new online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces).