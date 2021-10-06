Facebook outage due to a cascade of errors, it says

The company said in a blog post published on Tuesday that Facebook’s services went offline on Monday due to a maintenance error on its network.

Facebook’s family of apps, which includes Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, went offline for more than five hours as employees scrambled to repair the damage. More than 3.5 billion people worldwide use Facebook’s services to communicate with friends and family, deliver political messages, and expand their businesses through advertising and outreach.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, wrote in a blog post that the initial problem occurred in a network that Facebook calls its “backbone,” which connects its data centers around the world.

During the maintenance of the network, an order was issued to assess how much capacity was available. But the command backfired, with networks disconnected and Facebook’s data centers blocked from communicating, Mr Janardhan said. He said an audit tool designed to catch erroneous commands failed to detect the error.