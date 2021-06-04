Facebook Plans to End Hands-Off Approach to Politicians’ Posts

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook plans to announce on Friday that it’s going to now not hold posts by politicians up on its website by default if their speech breaks its guidelines, stated two folks with data of the corporate’s plans, reversing the way it has allowed posts from political figures to stay untouched on the social community.

The change, which is tied to Facebook’s resolution to bar former President Donald J. Trump from its website, is a retreat from a coverage launched lower than two years in the past, when the corporate stated speech from politicians was newsworthy and shouldn’t be policed.

Underneath the change, politicians’ posts will now not be presumed newsworthy, stated the folks with data of the plans, who spoke on the situation of anonymity. Politicians will probably be topic to Facebook’s content material tips that prohibit harassment, discrimination or different dangerous speech, they stated.

If Facebook does determine speech from politicians is newsworthy, it may be exempt from being pulled down, underneath a regular the corporate has used since a minimum of 2016. Beginning on Friday, the folks with data of the plans stated, Facebook will disclose when it has utilized the newsworthiness clause to rule-breaking posts.