Facebook reportedly hit with campaign by pro-Palestine activists leaving 1-star app store ratings



A social media campaign by pro-Palestine activists has pushed down the rating for Facebook’s app in Apple and Google’s app shops, NBC Information reported. The activists are looking for to protest Facebook’s alleged censorship of Palestinian accounts on its platform, and are instructing individuals to go away Facebook’s app a one-star review.

Based on NBC News, Facebook is treating the state of affairs as a high-priority problem internally; one software program engineer wrote in a put up on an inner Facebook message board that “customers are upset with our dealing with of the state of affairs,” including that the customers “have began protesting by leaving 1-star opinions.” Facebook has reached out to have the opinions eliminated, however to this point, Apple has declined the request to take away the opinions. It’s not clear how or if Google responded to the request.

The ranking for Facebook’s iOS app on the App Store as of Sunday afternoon was 2.3 stars out of 5, with 1-star ratings far outpacing others. Within the Google Play store the state of affairs was related; the Android Facebook app had a barely greater 2.4 ranking, with nearly all of the opinions 1-star.

Apple and Google didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark Sunday.

Facebook didn’t reply to a request for remark from GadgetClock, however a spokesperson stated in a press release to NBC that the corporate doesn’t censor it customers, however applies its insurance policies equally “no matter who’s posting or their private beliefs.” The spokesperson added that the corporate has a devoted group that features Arabic and Hebrew audio system who’re “intently monitoring the state of affairs on the bottom, who’re targeted on ensuring we’re eradicating dangerous content material, whereas addressing any enforcement errors as rapidly as potential.”