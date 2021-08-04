Facebook reportedly researching ways to analyze encrypted whatsapp messages

A very important feature on WhatsApp is ‘End-to-End Encryption’ which protects the privacy of the users. In such a situation, due to Facebook’s research on ways to analyze WhatsApp’s encrypted messages, people around the world are curious to know more about it.

New Delhi. WhatsApp is currently the most popular chatting app. It has about 250 million users worldwide. In such a situation, WhatsApp provides different and useful features for its users. This gives users a better experience on WhatsApp and their interest also increases. There are many features on WhatsApp. One of these very important features is ‘End-to-End Encryption’. This is such a security feature that keeping in mind the privacy of the users, it keeps it safe.

Also Read – Send Disappearing Messages on WhatsApp

What is End-to-End Encryption

End-to-end encryption is one such security feature that WhatsApp makes available to all its users. With this feature, all the messages sent on WhatsApp are encrypted. This means that when a user sends a message to another user on WhatsApp, it gets encrypted before the other user receives it. Encryption means to protect a data file or information with the help of code. In such a situation, with the help of end-to-end encryption, all the messages sent on WhatsApp are secured through coding before they are received. In such a situation, no one else can read these messages except those two users. This maintains the privacy of the users.

Also read – WhatsApp launches new feature, chats can be archived even after new messages

Facebook’s new research

Social media app Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014. Although WhatsApp is authorized by Facebook and all messages through WhatsApp pass through Facebook’s servers, but due to end-to-end encryption, Facebook does not even know about WhatsApp messages. But according to a recent report, Facebook is looking for ways to analyze WhatsApp messages.

Also read – WhatsApp has launched a new feature, even after starting, you will be able to join group calls

The reason for this research of Facebook

Marketing is being cited as the reason for Facebook’s research into analyzing WhatsApp messages. This research is called ‘Homomorphic Encryption’. by this the company

It helps in reading encrypted data as well as protecting the user’s privacy from cyber security threats.

Facebook’s response

A Facebook spokesperson has said that it is too early for the company to consider using homomorphic encryption on WhatsApp.

Also read – WhatsApp Status Download: How to Download WhatsApp Status of Others, Know Easy Trick