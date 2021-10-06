Facebook reportedly slows feature development for ‘prestigious reviews’

Facebook is slowing down the release and development of some new products and features to ensure that they won’t attract more scrutiny toward the company or harm children, according to a report. wall street journal. The “prestigious reviews” come as Facebook is facing backlash from the public and policymakers, citing Facebook’s own research suggesting that Instagram can have a negative impact on the mental health of teenage girls. Facebook was also criticized at a congressional hearing by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who shed more light on Facebook’s internal research as well as its business model and algorithms.

Some of Facebook’s recent public actions and statements support the idea that it is taking extra precautions right now. In late September, the company announced that it was “stopping” work on a version of Instagram made for preteens, citing concerns (including those). wall street journalreporting) the public had about the project. Responding to the whistleblower’s testimony before Congress in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s leaders will “dive deep” into their current work to clarify how Facebook is making a “significant contribution to security, integrity and security.” trying to. research, and products. “

Zuckerberg pushes back against whistleblower and WSJ in his post

Facebook has also pushed back against the recent reporting around it and the claims made by Frances Haugen. In the post mentioned above, Zuckerberg called parts of his testimony “deeply illogical” and said that wall street journalFacebook’s reporting mishandled Facebook’s research (echoes comments from Instagram lead Adam Mosseri). Facebook also claimed it banned advertising transparency and misinformation researchers’ access to its platform because they improperly scraped data, a justification the FTC called “incorrect.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding additional reviews during product and feature development.

NS WSJ It also reports that Facebook is investigating its internal research that could potentially be harmful if it makes its way to the public, according to some. magazineare sources of. This is in line with a recent report new York Times, which noted that Facebook’s legal team had contacted one researcher about a previous report and another researcher was told by their manager not to run any queries that might sound suspicious.