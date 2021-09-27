Facebook says Instagram is not ‘toxic to teens’ despite WSJ report

Facebook has fired back after almost two weeks wall street journal reported that Instagram made body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls, according to Facebook’s own data. The salvo comes courtesy of Pratiti Raychaudhuri, Vice President, Research Head at Facebook. Raychaudhuri’s post on Facebook’s newsroom claimed that wall street journalThe characterization of internal research is “not accurate” and is all attributable to poor interpretation of the data. WSJ is in your possession.

on 14 september wall street journall published a story for The Facebook Files, a series of stories surrounding a vast cache of internal Facebook documents leaked to the newspaper. The September 14 piece focused on data that suggested Instagram had an extremely harmful effect on teens – especially teenage girls. NS WSJ claimed that Facebook was well aware of the harm its products could cause on teenagers and that the company had “made minimal effort to address these issues and publicly mitigate them.”

The content of the study cited by Facebook has been touted WSJ. But Facebook’s global security chief, Antigone Davis, is expected to appear before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Thursday to respond to claims made in the story and plans for a new “Instagram for kids.” Raychaudhuri specifically cites that hearing as the reason for the post.

Raychaudhuri ignored many of the issues raised in it. WSJ The piece, which also features teens, claimed they felt addicted to Instagram. Instead she focuses her energy on Facebook’s devaluation of her research. Many WSJThe sharpest claims, according to Raychaudhuri, focused on a study that had just 40 participants. That would be a modest sample size by any measure – but especially when you’re talking about a platform with over 1 billion users. Raychoudhury claims that this small study was designed to “inform teens’ internal conversations about the most negative perceptions they have about Instagram.”

Raychaudhuri too WSJ Referring to an internal Facebook slide that claims “we make body images worse for 1 in 3 teenage girls”. Raichaudhuri notes repeatedly that the body image problem was one of 12 potential issues that can make Instagram worse for teenage girls. “Body image was the only area where teenage girls reported struggling with the issue, adding that Instagram made it worse than the other 11 areas,” she writes.

Unfortunately neither Facebook, Instagram or Raychaudhuri have released the actual data which he repeatedly cites in his responses. magazinereporting. It is extremely difficult to assess this without seeing the data itself. wall street journalOr Raychaudhuri’s interpretation. But, you know, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of these problems.