Facebook says outage affecting Instagram, Messenger and more has been fixed

Facebook says it has fixed outages that lasted about two hours at some of its services on Friday. Facebook says the configuration change caused the outage, which affected Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Workplace and affected people around the world.

“We’re sorry if you haven’t been able to access our products during the last few hours,” Facebook said on Twitter. “We know how much you depend on us to communicate with each other. We’ve fixed the problem – thanks again for your patience this week.”

The outage occurred on a massive Monday, shutting down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus for nearly six hours. In a clarification posted a day later, Facebook said the backbone connecting the company’s data centers around the world had inadvertently shut down. The outage was so widespread that it even broke internal systems used by Facebook employees, forcing them to communicate with company-provided Outlook accounts instead.

Facebook says Friday’s outage was not related to the incident on Monday.

Update October 8th at 5:24pm ET: Updated to reflect that the outage has been fixed.