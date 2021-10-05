Facebook service resumes: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram resume work: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram resume

Highlights Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram resumed

However there are still some issues and these platforms are working slowly

This is the first time that the service of all the three platforms has been shut down for such a long time.

New Delhi

Facebook and its subsidiaries – Instagram and WhatsApp – have been undone. This is the first time that all three social media platforms around the world have been shut down for hours. All three social networking sites were shut down around 9.15pm on Monday night, after which people immediately turned to Twitter. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram resumed work at 4am on Tuesday. However, their pace is still slow.

‘We’re coming back’

“We feel sorry for the people and businesses around the world who depend on you,” Facebook said on Twitter after the service was re-launched. We’re working hard to completely restore our apps and services. We’re happy to announce that it’s back online. Thank you for being with us. At the same time, he tweeted on behalf of Instagram, saying, ‘Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now. Thank you for staying with us and sorry for waiting for us. ‘

‘Thank you for your patience’

At the same time, the message sharing platform WhatsApp tweeted, ‘Sorry for not being able to use WhatsApp today. We are slowly and carefully bringing WhatsApp back to work. Thank you so much for your patience. We’ll keep you updated when we have more information. ‘

Earlier, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp also took to Twitter to comfort users. It was first tweeted from the Twitter handles of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram that efforts were being made to undo the service. However, the company did not specify what could be the cause of the problem. Problems are common in websites and apps, although they are rare globally. Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe.

Note that Facebook is going through a major crisis, a thread from a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal and awareness of the company’s internal research on whistleblowers as a whistleblower (this person busted) went public on Sunday at ‘60 Minutes ’.

Below Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, people have fun in different ways

Francis Hogan was identified in a ‘60 Minutes ’interview on Sunday, in which a woman anonymously complained to federal law enforcement that the company’s own research showed she was spreading hate and misinformation. How does this increase polarization and damage Instagram, especially the mental health of teenage girls?

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram servers all over the world shut down, services shut down

Articles in The Wall Street Journal are known as The Facebook Files. It paints a picture of a company that focuses on growth and self-interest rather than the public interest. Facebook tried not to pay too much attention to the research. “Social media has had a huge impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is a platform where most debates take place,” Nick Clegg, vice president of company policy and public affairs, wrote in a memo to Facebook employees on Friday. ‘