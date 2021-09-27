Facebook ‘stopping’ working on Instagram Kids app after widespread criticism

Instagram says it is “pausing” the development of “Instagram Kids” — a version of the photo-sharing app aimed at children under the age of 13. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the news in a blog post today, saying the Facebook-owned company will continue to work on parent-supervised experiences for young users.

In a blog post and series tweet together, Mosseri blamed the media and critics for misunderstood the purpose of the app. “It was never meant for young children, but for tweens (aged 10-12),” he writes. a different Tweet, he said news of the project “leaked before we knew what it would be. People feared the most, and at that stage we had few answers. It’s clear that we need to take more time on this.” needed.”

App development comes after stopping wall street journal Published several harmful reports in Facebook last week. These included a story that revealed how Instagram’s own internal research suggested the app made body issues worse for teenage girls. Facebook says these reports misrepresented the company’s study, but it has so far refused to release its data for analysis by critics and supporters alike.

I have to believe that parents would love the option of using an age-appropriate version of Instagram for their kids – which gives them an oversight rather than an option. But I am not here to ease their concerns, we have to get this right. — adam mosseri (@mosseri) September 27, 2021

In his blog post, Mosseri noted that WSJU.S. reporting “raised a lot of questions for people,” and says that such criticism has prompted Instagram to introduce a number of anti-bullying features as well as “exploration” features that allow readers to engage with the app. Can encourage you to take breaks. (Parts of wsj’Reports that Instagram and Mosseri have ignored, include the company’s own researchers who note that users often feel “addicted” to the app.)

The development of a version of Instagram aimed at younger users was widely criticized by several groups. Facebook responded to the criticism, saying that youth were already active online and it was better to monitor their experience. The company also said that it will not show ads on the new app. However, critics were not convinced.

“Facebook claims that creating Instagram for kids will help keep them safe on the platform,” said Catherine Montgomery, a senior strategist at the Center for Digital Democracy. BBC News in april. “The company’s real goal is to expand its lucrative and highly profitable Instagram franchise to an even younger demographic, introducing children to a powerful business social media environment that poses serious threats to their privacy, health and wellbeing. “

Mosseri noted on Twitter that critics would see Instagram children’s app development as “a concession that the project is a bad idea.” He said that this is wrong, adding: “I believe parents would prefer the option of using an age-appropriate version of Instagram for their children – which gives them oversight than the alternative. But I’m here.” I’m not there to allay their concerns, we have to get this right.”