Facebook struggles to make uproar over Instagram’s impact on teens

SAN FRANCISCO – Over the past few weeks, top Facebook executives have gathered virtually for a series of emergency meetings.

At a gathering last weekend, half a dozen managers — including Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Facebook’s vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg — discussed pausing development of an Instagram service for children 13 and under. , two people informed the meeting. People said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg weighed in on approving the decision.

People said the meetings continued this week, with a larger group that included Facebook’s “strategic response” teams, overseen by Clegg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. Officials debated the internal research surrounding teens and Instagram, he said, and decided to release some of the information publicly, but annotated it to add context.

Facebook has been creating a ruckus for the past few weeks, which these meetings were held to end. The Wall Street Journal sparked an uproar last month after it published a series of articles showing that Facebook was aware of the pitfalls of its services, including teenage girls who said Instagram had Made them feel bad about themselves. The articles were based on a bunch of Facebook documents that were leaked by an unknown whistle-blower.