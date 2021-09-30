Facebook to face Senate criticism over influence of Instagram on teens

Facebook’s global security chief Antigone Davis may face harsh questioning from senators on Thursday morning about Instagram’s impact on teens, addressing allegations that Facebook has known for years that its photo-sharing app has caused mental and physical abuse. caused emotional harm.

The hearing is the first of two that the Senate Consumer Protection Subcommittee will have on the impact Facebook has on young people. The second, on Tuesday, will be with a whistleblower who has shared information about Facebook’s research on teens.

The hearing was called this month after The Wall Street Journal published a series of articles about internal research on Facebook. One article reported that, according to Facebook’s findings, one in three teens said Instagram made their body image issues worse. Among teens who have suicidal thoughts, 13 percent of British users and 6 percent of American users said they could discover those thoughts on Instagram.

On Wednesday evening, Facebook released two slide decks from research cited by The Journal. The company commented heavily on the slides, at times disputing or re-disputing the accuracy and intent of the research reports. The company said in its slides that several teens reported positive experiences on Instagram, including that the app helped with mental health at times.