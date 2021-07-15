Facebook To Pay Out 1 Billion USD To Creators Through 2022 – Facebook will pay 1 billion dollars to content creators, you can also earn

This will encourage people to create and post original content on Facebook. Along with this, Influencers will be able to earn money using Facebook and Instagram features.

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. Through this, users not only entertain but are also getting an opportunity to earn. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that Facebook is setting up a program to pay content creators $1 billion by the end of 2022. The program is part of an effort to woo influencers to its platform.

creators will be able to earn money

According to the report, Facebook has said that it will allocate $1 billion among all types of creators. This will encourage people to create and post original content on Facebook. Along with this, Influencers will be able to earn money using Facebook and Instagram features. As if they livestream regularly, they can earn.

There will be a special place for the creators

In the last one year, a war has started between tech companies to woo online content creators. These include many companies like Tiktok and YouTube. Now Facebook will also promote content creators. The company says it plans to have a dedicated place for creators to track their bonuses on Instagram and Facebook by the end of the year.

Features like long-form video and reel

This is not the first time that Facebook has talked about promoting and paying content creators. Even before this, Facebook has introduced features like IGTV and YouTube like long-form videos and reels. These features of Facebook work like Tiktok. Without this

Facebook promised to invest $10 million in the black gaming community in December. It also comes with a guaranteed monthly payment.