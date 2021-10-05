Facebook urges court to dismiss FTC antitrust suit

[Watch the Facebook hearing live.]

Facebook on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s amended antitrust lawsuit against the company, saying the agency’s complaint still lacks evidence that the company violated antitrust laws.

In a filing filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Facebook said the agency failed to provide sufficient evidence and analysis that the company had a monopoly and harmed rivals through its dominant position. The judge overseeing the case, James E. Bosberg said in June that the agency did not establish Facebook as a monopoly in its original lawsuit, but gave the agency an opportunity to amend its complaint with a stronger analysis.

“This court has given the agency a second chance to make a valid claim,” the company said in its filing. “But the same shortcoming that was fatal to the FTC’s initial complaint remains: the revised complaint still provides no facts that Facebook had, and at all relevant times, had monopoly power.”

Facebook’s motion to dismiss the case was widely expected. The company’s chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, has pledged to fight any government attempt to stop the company through antitrust action.