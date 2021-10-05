Facebook whistle-blower urges lawmakers to regulate company

“So here’s my message to Mark Zuckerberg: Your time is over for invading our privacy, promoting toxic content, and preying on children and teens,” said Senator Edward J. Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts.

“Facebook is a black box, and Mark Zuckerberg is primarily the algorithm designer,” Mr Blumenthal said after the hearing.

Ms. Hogan studied electrical and computer engineering at Olin College and earned a degree in business administration from Harvard. He then worked at Silicon Valley companies including Google, Pinterest and Yelp. According to his personal website, he left Facebook nearly two years after handling the counterintelligence as part of the civil misinformation team.

On Facebook, Ms Haugen said, she noticed a pattern of the company choosing to ignore warnings of damages from its service. The final straw came in December when the company disbanded its group, which was accused of preventing the spread of misinformation.

“It really felt like a betrayal,” Ms Haugen said.

In addition to sharing documents with lawmakers and The Journal, she sent some to the offices of at least five state attorneys general and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lawyers for Whistleblower Aid, a non-profit law group representing Ms Haugen, have pressured the SEC to launch an investigation that Facebook withheld evidence that would affect its financial performance.

Mr Blumenthal said after the hearing that he would ask the Federal Trade Commission and the SEC to launch an investigation into Facebook for “multiple misleading claims” made to consumers, the public and investors. He said Mr. Zuckerberg should appear before Congress.

“If he in any way disagrees with anything said here, he should come forward, he is the one who is in charge,” said Mr Blumenthal.

