Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will speak to its oversight board

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said on Monday she would speak at the invitation of the platform’s independent oversight board.

“I have accepted the invitation to inform the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there,” Haugen said. tweeted. “Facebook has repeatedly lied to the board, and I look forward to sharing the truth with them.”

Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook’s civil integrity group, leaked a huge cache of Facebook’s internal documents wall street journal Showing problems within the organization. she appeared 60 minutes Two days ago she testified before Congress that Facebook had “repeatedly” misled the public about the efficacy of its artificial intelligence system as “protecting children from its own research and its role in spreading divisive and extreme messages.” What do you know about it?”

In a statement posted to its website on Monday, the oversight board said in recent weeks “new information has emerged about Facebook’s approach to content moderation” as a result of Haugen’s actions. The board would like to “discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help us advance greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations.”

The board said it was investigating whether Facebook was “come forward fully.” The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any specific information it hopes to discuss with Haugen.

Facebook’s Oversight Board began hearing appeals for content moderation decisions on Facebook and Instagram in December 2020. The board is made up of independent members from around the world, who make final and binding decisions about what content social media platforms should allow. or remove. For example, the board decided in May that Facebook’s ban on former President Trump could remain in effect.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.