Facebook whistleblower hearing: Live updates and streams

Former Facebook product manager Frans Haugen revealed her identity on Sunday and spoke with "60 Minutes."

Who is Francis Haugen?

For weeks, the Facebook product manager made waves while behind the scenes. After documenting thousands of Facebook pages while working at the company, she shared the trove with The Wall Street Journal, lawmakers and regulators, revealing that the social network was aware of the many pitfalls it could cause. .

Ms. Haugen revealed herself only on Sunday night. That was when she went on “60 Minutes” Tweet, published a personal website, launched a GoFundMe and announced a European tour to speak with lawmakers and regulators. The move was decided ahead of a congressional hearing on Tuesday, when Ms Haugen is set to testify in person about Facebook’s impact on young people.

Details about Ms Haugen, 37, have since surfaced. A native of Iowa City, Iowa, she studied electrical and computer engineering at Olin College and earned her MBA from Harvard. He then worked at various Silicon Valley companies including Google, Pinterest and Yelp.

In June 2019, she joined Facebook. There, he handled issues of democracy and misinformation, as well as worked on counterintelligence as part of the civil misinformation team, according to his personal website.

She left Facebook in May, but not before doing internal research and pulling out thousands of pages of documents. Those documents formed the basis of a series of journal articles and a whistle-blower complaint that he and his attorneys filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite her adversity, Ms. Hogen has said that she does not hate Facebook and simply wants to improve it.

“We can have social media that brings out the best in humanity,” she said on her website.

While she shared some of the company’s documents with members of Congress and the offices of at least five attorneys general, Ms. Haugen chose not to provide them to the Federal Trade Commission, which has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. She has said she does not believe antitrust enforcement is the way to solve the company’s problems.

“The way forward is about transparency and governance,” she said in a video on her GoFundMe page. “It’s not about breaking Facebook.”

In remarks prepared for Tuesday’s hearing, which were released ahead of time, Ms Hogen compared Facebook to tobacco companies and automakers before the government stepped in with regulations for cigarette and seatbelt laws.

“Congress can change the rules of Facebook and stop the harm it does,” she said.