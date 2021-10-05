Facebook whistleblower hearing: Live updates and streams
covers technology and regulation
The whistleblower will be a show-stopper in her first live public appearance. But beyond talk, what will be the way forward with the law? How do you control a company at Facebook’s scale without hindering freedom of expression or focusing on the wrong things?
Who is Francis Haugen?
For weeks, the Facebook product manager made waves while behind the scenes. After documenting thousands of Facebook pages while working at the company, she shared the trove with The Wall Street Journal, lawmakers and regulators, revealing that the social network was aware of the many pitfalls it could cause. .
Ms. Haugen revealed herself only on Sunday night. That was when she went on “60 Minutes” Tweet, published a personal website, launched a GoFundMe and announced a European tour to speak with lawmakers and regulators. The move was decided ahead of a congressional hearing on Tuesday, when Ms Haugen is set to testify in person about Facebook’s impact on young people.
Details about Ms Haugen, 37, have since surfaced. A native of Iowa City, Iowa, she studied electrical and computer engineering at Olin College and earned her MBA from Harvard. He then worked at various Silicon Valley companies including Google, Pinterest and Yelp.
In June 2019, she joined Facebook. There, he handled issues of democracy and misinformation, as well as worked on counterintelligence as part of the civil misinformation team, according to his personal website.
She left Facebook in May, but not before doing internal research and pulling out thousands of pages of documents. Those documents formed the basis of a series of journal articles and a whistle-blower complaint that he and his attorneys filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Despite her adversity, Ms. Hogen has said that she does not hate Facebook and simply wants to improve it.
“We can have social media that brings out the best in humanity,” she said on her website.
While she shared some of the company’s documents with members of Congress and the offices of at least five attorneys general, Ms. Haugen chose not to provide them to the Federal Trade Commission, which has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. She has said she does not believe antitrust enforcement is the way to solve the company’s problems.
“The way forward is about transparency and governance,” she said in a video on her GoFundMe page. “It’s not about breaking Facebook.”
In remarks prepared for Tuesday’s hearing, which were released ahead of time, Ms Hogen compared Facebook to tobacco companies and automakers before the government stepped in with regulations for cigarette and seatbelt laws.
“Congress can change the rules of Facebook and stop the harm it does,” she said.
A Facebook whistleblower is taking his campaign to Washington.
Frans Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who leaked internal documents to The Wall Street Journal that made several revelations about the company, will testify at a Senate hearing Tuesday morning.
The hearing, which begins at 10 a.m., is part of Ms Haugen’s tour, which aims to bring more government surveillance on the social media giant. She appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday night and is expected to meet European regulators this month. Ms Haugen cautions that Facebook does not have the incentive to change its main goal of increasing engagement with harmful content – without intervention from regulators.
Here’s what to expect at the hearing:
Ms. Haugen will focus the company’s efforts to acquire younger and younger users. Some of the research they leaked to The Journal showed that Instagram harmed teens with anxiety and, in some cases, suicidal thoughts. Research showed that one in three teens felt bad about their body image because of Instagram.
“I am here today because I believe Facebook products harm children, promote division, undermine our democracy and much more,” Ms. Hogen said in written testimony. “The leadership of the company knows how to make Facebook and Instagram secure and will not make the necessary changes because they have put their huge profits before the people. Congressional action is needed.”
MPs will accept Ms Haugen’s testimony. Concerns about the safety of children online have united Republicans and Democrats. They have become increasingly angry at Facebook for failing to protect young users and allowing misinformation to spread.
Lawmakers will investigate what Facebook executives knew about the toxic effect Instagram had on young users. They would probably ask if Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders knew about it, but they ignored research on other issues such as the impact of Instagram on children and the spread of hate groups prior to the Capitol riots.
Lawmakers will probably also ask Ms. Haughan how the company’s systems work to promote toxic materials. They’ll also look at how tools like beauty filters, comments and Facebook’s “Like” button can connect younger users to Instagram.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat and chairman of the Panel on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, will uncover an experiment run by his office in which it created an account for a fake 13-year-old user who had expressed interest in the issue. weight loss. The account was driven down a rabbit hole of material promoting eating disorders and other self-harm, he said in an interview.
“I want to talk about the assumptions I read in those documents and the use of algorithms to increase profits,” said Mr. Blumenthal.
#Facebook #whistleblower #hearing #Live #updates #streams
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.