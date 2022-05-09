Facebook’s absurd position shows its disdain for Australia



Here’s the absurd position Facebook is in.

It either had so little regard for Australia’s parliament that it did not properly prepare for being forced to pay for news here, meaning that when a bill was on the cusp of becoming law it blundered so badly attempting to block news sites that weather and suicide prevention pages were taken down too.

Or it in fact was well-prepared but had so little regard for Australia that it thought it would be a good idea to block news pages with such a broad brush that it would inevitably also hit weather and suicide prevention services in an attempt to strong-arm the government into backing down.

Facebook has said it used a broad approach to taking down news content to comply with a vaguely worded law and insisted non-news pages were removed inadvertently. Credit:AP

Whistleblowers said last week it was the latter; Facebook insists, more or less, that it was the former.