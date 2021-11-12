Facebook’s Ad Policies Changed, but Political Campaigns Can Still Target You

Sign up here To go to politics in your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

During the 2020 election, both Biden and Trump campaigned in the summer to protest racism and policing in Kenosha, Vis. Run Facebook ads targeting black voters here.

On Tuesday, Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, announced changes that would reduce such targeting on the surface. But it is possible to meet these limits for missions.

The company said it plans to eliminate the ability of advertisers to target people based on their interactions with content related to race and ethnicity or political affiliation, as well as thousands of other topics.

But these changes will do nothing to prevent the same audience in Wisconsin from being targeted with Facebook ads, only in different ways: location targeting is still allowed, up to the pin code. Campaigns can also use features known as “visible viewers” along with many other options.