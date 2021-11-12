Facebook’s Ad Policies Changed, but Political Campaigns Can Still Target You
Sign up here To go to politics in your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
During the 2020 election, both Biden and Trump campaigned in the summer to protest racism and policing in Kenosha, Vis. Run Facebook ads targeting black voters here.
On Tuesday, Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, announced changes that would reduce such targeting on the surface. But it is possible to meet these limits for missions.
The company said it plans to eliminate the ability of advertisers to target people based on their interactions with content related to race and ethnicity or political affiliation, as well as thousands of other topics.
But these changes will do nothing to prevent the same audience in Wisconsin from being targeted with Facebook ads, only in different ways: location targeting is still allowed, up to the pin code. Campaigns can also use features known as “visible viewers” along with many other options.
Indeed, the changes announced by Meta on Tuesday – which came amid growing outrage over the damage done to social and political fabric by social platforms – will most likely force political campaigns to change methods. Yet they can easily reach certain voters.
Republican digital consultant Tim Cameron said, “You can reach different groups of people who are not using these targeting methods, even accessing geographic location and text data. “Now, where you can’t use detailed targeting to reach the LGBTQ culture, you can definitely set up ads around Pride Week and specific locations that are part of that culture. So, it’s like a closed road that at the end of the day, people are looking for a way to get to their destination. “
Those campaigns can still use this particular targeting on Meta’s platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, reflecting the difficulty the company has in curbing its political advertising process. Some see this process as an exploitation of insecure groups, especially in a vicious and polarized political arena.
In addition to targeting audiences based on zip codes, another common tactic used by the campaign is to upload data such as campaign voter files and run specific ads to the people the campaign wants to reach. They can also use “visible” models, which take a zip code with the same demographic for the segment they want to target and tell Facebook to find the same audience.
The company said in announcing the changes that some of these targeting options will still be available.
“The decision to remove this detailed targeting option was not an easy one, and we know this change could have a negative impact on some businesses and organizations,” said Graham Mood, vice president of product marketing at Meta. “Like many of our decisions, this was not a simple choice and required a balance of competing interests where there was advocacy in both directions.”
Meta’s changes are likely to make a more significant step outside of politics, such as fighting housing discrimination or exploiting body image issues to sell products.
And political campaigns will have to overcome some new obstacles. Using behavioral targeting or interest targeting can be important in finding new voters or donors as well as maintaining the functionality that digital advertising features.
“We use this as a way to exclude conservative-leaning sections,” said Kat Stern, director of digital diversion at Authentic, a democratic digital firm, explaining how interest targeting campaigns can reach voters more efficiently. She added that removing behavioral targeting, such as finding people “likely to engage in political content,” would also force campaigns to “be creative” in their efforts to reach new audiences.
Understand Facebook Papers
A tech giant in trouble. The leaking of internal documents by a former Facebook employee has provided a closer look at the workings of the secret social media company and renewed the good rules of the company’s wider reach in the lives of the company’s users.
On Wednesday, while urging Meta to reverse its changes, the Democratic Party’s four-pronged campaign arm – the National Committee and the governing, House and Senate oversight committees – argued that the new limits do not pose a major crisis. Platform: Misinformation.
“Meta has once again shied away from the responsibility of protecting voters on its platform which will limit our ability to communicate with voters about the democratic process and does nothing again to address the platform’s most serious issues – an algorithm that promotes misinformation and hatred,” the statement said.
On Politics is also available as a newspaper. Sign up here To deliver it to your inbox.
Is there anything you think we are missing out on? Want to see more? We’d love to hear from you. Email us here [email protected].
#Facebooks #Policies #Changed #Political #Campaigns #Target
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.