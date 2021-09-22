Facebook’s chief technology officer will step down in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said Wednesday that chief technology officer and longtime executive Mike Schroepfer plans to step down from his position next year, in a rare change in the social network’s top ranks.

Mr. Schroepfer, who has worked at Facebook for more than 13 years, plans to transition into a role as a senior partner, which he said will allow him to focus on activities outside the company. permission will be given.

“This is a difficult decision because of how much I love Facebook and how excited I am about the future,” Mr Schroepfer said in a post on his personal Facebook page. He said he would spend more time with family and on personal philanthropic efforts while continuing to work on recruiting and developing tech talent for Facebook.