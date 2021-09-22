Facebook’s chief technology officer will step down in 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said Wednesday that chief technology officer and longtime executive Mike Schroepfer plans to step down from his position next year, in a rare change in the social network’s top ranks.
Mr. Schroepfer, who has worked at Facebook for more than 13 years, plans to transition into a role as a senior partner, which he said will allow him to focus on activities outside the company. permission will be given.
“This is a difficult decision because of how much I love Facebook and how excited I am about the future,” Mr Schroepfer said in a post on his personal Facebook page. He said he would spend more time with family and on personal philanthropic efforts while continuing to work on recruiting and developing tech talent for Facebook.
Mr. Schroepfer will be replaced as chief technology officer by Andrew Bosworth, another longtime Facebook employee and a close friend of Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Bosworth, better known inside the company by his nickname “Boz”, has worked in many different parts of Facebook, including developing its advertising products and building its virtual reality and video equipment.
This is a developing news and will be updated.
