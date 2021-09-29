Facebook’s child research points to a major effort to attract kids to its apps

Facebook’s interest in understanding and eventually acquiring young users extends far beyond the currently stalled plans for Messenger Kids or kid-friendly Instagram. a new report in wall street journalThe series on Facebook’s internal research shows that the company’s focus on children goes much deeper, including studying children under the age of four in hopes of better designing future products.

The company’s child research is primarily driven by the success of apps like TikTok and Snapchat in attracting younger users. “With the ubiquity of tablets and phones, children have been on the internet since the age of six. We can’t ignore it and it’s our responsibility to detect it,” a confidential Facebook document viewed wall street journal reads. Another possible cause for concern: WSJ Writes that the number of teens using Facebook daily has declined by 19 percent over the past two years and could drop by an additional 45 percent by 2023, according to a document seen by the publication. Suddenly, the directive to “imagine a Facebook experience designed for youth” makes more sense.

Kids could be turning into Instagram and Facebook users down the road

Facebook’s child research has taken it down several paths. The company reportedly encouraged kids to use Messenger Kids in person, according to a presentation WSJ It’s called “Exploring Playdates as Growth Levers”. The Facebook researchers tried to offer a more holistic understanding of childhood by breaking things down into six age groups: “Adults, teens after age 16, teens 13 to 15, kids 10 to 12, Children ages 5 to 9 and younger children between the ages of zero and four,” read a slide outlined in the report. One presentation showed young users transitioning from Instagram to the original Facebook, or “life coach for adults.” set a goal to do.

The idea that Facebook might consider newborns in its product decisions is a strange one. Although, the company has kids in mind, that’s not the case at all. As noted by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a statement that includes JournalReporting of:

This is nothing new and it is no secret that social media companies try to understand how teens and teens use technology. Like all technology companies, of course, we want to appeal to the next generation, but that’s completely different from the false claim that we intentionally try to recruit people who are good enough to use our apps. are not old.

facebook replied wall street journalreporting in a blog post published late Tuesday. Specifically, the company states that its age bracket is a classification used by “age appropriate design codes and other policy experts” and that its use of “playdate” language was “an insensitive way to raise a serious question”. And “doesn’t” reflects his vision of building an app.”

The potential impact Facebook’s products can have on young users is now coming to the fore. Earlier reporting on Facebook research suggests that Instagram can have a negative effect on young users’ body images. Concerns over how the app could potentially harm children are big enough that Congress is getting involved, and Facebook representatives are set to testify at a hearing this Thursday. Obviously, the social network will soon have a lot to answer for.

Update September 28th, 7:57PM ET: Facebook response added wall street journal report good.