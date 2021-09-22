Facebook’s Good News – The New York Times

Google spends $2.1 billion on Manhattan office building. This is one of the highest prices paid for an office building in the US in recent years, and a psychological boost for New York City’s commercial property market, which is battling record-high vacancy rates. The tech giant has 12,000 employees in the city, and plans to hire 2,000 more.

The Treasury Department targets the role of cryptocurrencies in ransomware attacks. As part of a series of actions to curb cybercrime, the department imposed sanctions on Suex, a crypto exchange based in Russia, which it said facilitated payments in several attacks. According to officials, in 2020, ransomware payouts topped $400 million, four times more than a year ago.

DOJ aims for “real merger” of airlines

The Justice Department yesterday filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue, arguing that the growing alliance between the two carriers harms consumers. In bringing the suit, executives called the collaboration a “genuine merger” between carriers in the New York and Boston markets. Attorney generals in six states and the District of Columbia joined the action. The airlines said they planned to fight the case in court.

It is the latest attempt by the Biden administration to limit corporate power through antitrust actions. The airline industry’s troubles during the pandemic, which crushed the carriers’ revenue, did not appear to be a factor in the decision to sue. “Neither airline is failing; They received billions of dollars in subsidies from American taxpayers during the pandemic,” the allegation said, underlining that playing the failed-firm card would not lower antitrust standards set by the White House. ($50 billion in grants to industry Standing with more than that was controversial in itself.)

“American has consistently pursued a strategy of industry consolidation,” Suit said. “Unable to form alliances with foreign airlines through formal mergers, American has instead pursued consolidation through a series of international joint ventures.” American is the largest airline in the world and controls more than 80 percent of domestic US air travel along with Delta, United and Southwest. JetBlue’s reputation for challenging larger rivals, forcing them to reduce their fares from hubs like Boston, is a “significant source of competition” exacerbated by its partnership with American, according to Richard Powers, Justice Department’s antitrust. An Acting Assistant Attorney General in the Division.

This move of the government may dash any plans of airline deals in future. Shares of one of the last remaining targets of an acquisition that could pass muster, Alaska Airlines, closed down more than 1 percent yesterday and fell slightly more in after-hours trading.