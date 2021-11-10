Facebook’s Meta: How Designers View the New Logo and Brand
When Mark Zuckerberg announced last month that Facebook was changing its name, the company published a compelling animation online that combined the logos of all its apps and products to create a glowing vision of the future: the two-tone blue infinity symbol word “meta.”
New symbol and name change Shri. Zuckerberg’s plans to re-focus the Silicon Valley giant, which sees the Silicon Valley giant as an integration into the so-called metavers, immersive, interconnected online space, were approving. . “Metavers is the next frontier for connecting people,” he said in a statement.
To design experts, the change made by the scam-ridden company was the latest example of corporate America’s efforts to create a less unique and ultimately less offensive brand. It also reflects the growing challenge for corporate identities to simultaneously exist in many different sizes and digital settings, from VR headsets to smartwatches – a challenge that is magnified for the meta as it seeks to establish identity for something non-existent. Does not exist yet.
Michael Ewhami, author of “Logo”, a collection of corporate brands and logos, said, “It checks a lot of boxes. “It’s very simple. It is very visible on all scales. It’s blue. ” (He mentioned that blue is a color that has historically been associated with safety and reliability. Infinite symbols without corners and serrated edges can be seen as dangerous.)
“But in a way, it looks like you expected it,” Mr Iwami added. “A kind of inferiority complex and risk-resistant.”
Users and lawmakers around the world are increasingly scrutinizing the wide reach of Facebook, whose products – including Instagram and WhatsApp – are used by more than 3.6 billion people each month. While Facebook has become one of the most valuable companies in the world, it has gone from one embarrassing scam to another over the years. More recently, a former employee who became a whistle-blower released a large treasure trove of internal documents, arguing that Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook regularly put a profit on people’s welfare.
Mr Zuckerberg said last month that the name change was a reflection of how developed Facebook was. “Right now our brand is so closely linked to a product that we can’t represent everything we do today, let alone in the future,” he said.
Facebook has long been associated with its lowercase “f” logo – a simple symbol but as Facebook grew it became known globally. The company’s other apps also have bold and colorful logos, which remain part of the rebranding.
Mr. Since Zuckerberg’s vision for the future depended on virtual reality, the company wanted a new logo that would feel more dynamic and immersive. In March, the company began developing the logo “focusing on exploring only concepts with speed, dimension and perspective,” with Zac Stubenwall, Sam Haley and Marian Chiao, Said members of his internal design team In email.
When using a VR headset, people often use a controller to draw the boundaries of their virtual experience. Meta’s designers said the color loop in the new logo, which eventually rotates in the infinity symbol, was inspired by that boundary.
The design community’s response to Facebook’s change has been largely muted.
“This sign doesn’t make you excited about Metavers,” Mr. Iwami said. “The opportunity they missed was to make something truly exciting and transformative in their own way.”
Many other brands have similar endless-symbol logos, including web development software sold by Microsoft, models of top flight golf balls, wealth management firm and rock band Hubastank. A meta-owned service called Boomerang also uses infinity symbols.
Jessica Walsh, Founder and Creative Director of Design Studio & Walsh, said, “The Infinity Loop is not unique. “However, unlike most brands, they are in a privileged position where they do not have to rely on their logos to be memorable.”
Paula Sher, a partner at design consultancy Pentagram, whose clients include Bloomberg, Citibank and Tiffany, said she has seen increasing pressure on the corporate brand logo to gain momentum and become multifaceted. A few years ago, for example, Google added animation to its logo. But Ms. Sher pointed out that making the logo more flexible makes it less recognizable.
Book cover designer Rodrigo Coral, who has worked with rapper J-Z and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, often incorporates animation into his design work for clients. “But the logo must stand on its own,” he warned. “We have to work without speed first.”
In recent years, brands have had to adapt their logos and identities to a wide range of digital platforms. Once websites viewed only on desktop computers gave way to smartphone apps, logos had to work in smaller and smaller contexts – small squares and circles in social media feeds or tiny dots on smartwatches. Virtual Reality offers another platform to suit brands, which is basically defined by speed and 3-D.
Mr. Ivami noted that the new meta logo is a thing of the past when corporate branding used to be more exciting. “The big companies were creating bold, exciting, striking and stop-you-in-your-track signs,” he said, pointing to IBM’s iconic stripes or the arrow hidden inside FedEx’s name.
But while companies like FedEx have traditionally had to worry about branding on the delivery truck side and in TV commercials, Meta lives primarily in the digital world on a variety of platforms.
This is a relatively unknown region. There are not many examples of corporate logos that can exist in 3-D in a virtual space where they can be interacted and manipulated by the user.
“Our meta design system is designed to grow and transform with the company and after creating metavers,” Meta’s design team said in an email. “We wanted proof of a future sign.”
