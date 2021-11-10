Facebook’s Meta: How Designers View the New Logo and Brand

Michael Ewhami, author of “Logo”, a collection of corporate brands and logos, said, “It checks a lot of boxes. “It’s very simple. It is very visible on all scales. It’s blue. ” (He mentioned that blue is a color that has historically been associated with safety and reliability. Infinite symbols without corners and serrated edges can be seen as dangerous.)

“But in a way, it looks like you expected it,” Mr Iwami added. “A kind of inferiority complex and risk-resistant.”

Users and lawmakers around the world are increasingly scrutinizing the wide reach of Facebook, whose products – including Instagram and WhatsApp – are used by more than 3.6 billion people each month. While Facebook has become one of the most valuable companies in the world, it has gone from one embarrassing scam to another over the years. More recently, a former employee who became a whistle-blower released a large treasure trove of internal documents, arguing that Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook regularly put a profit on people’s welfare.

Mr Zuckerberg said last month that the name change was a reflection of how developed Facebook was. “Right now our brand is so closely linked to a product that we can’t represent everything we do today, let alone in the future,” he said.

Facebook has long been associated with its lowercase “f” logo – a simple symbol but as Facebook grew it became known globally. The company’s other apps also have bold and colorful logos, which remain part of the rebranding.