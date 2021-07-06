Facebook’s Next Target: The Religious Experience

Months before Hillsong mega-church opened its new outpost in Atlanta, its pastor sought advice on how to build a church in the event of a pandemic.

The social media giant had a proposition, Pastor Sam Collier recalled in an interview: using the church as a case study to explore how churches can “go beyond Facebook.”

For months, the Facebook developers met with Hillsong every week and explored what the church would look like on Facebook and what apps they could create for financial donation, video capacity, or live streaming. At the time of Hillsong’s inauguration in June, the church issued a press release saying it was “in partnership with Facebook” and began broadcasting its services exclusively on the platform.

Beyond that, Mr Collier couldn’t share many details – he had signed a nondisclosure agreement.

“They teach us, we teach them,” he said. “Together, we find out what the future of the church could be like on Facebook.”