Facebook’s profit surges 101 percent on strong ad sales.

Facebook said on Wednesday revenue rose 56% to $ 29 billion in the three months ending June compared to the same period last year, while profits rose 101% to 10.4 billion dollars, as the social network continues to benefit from increased user spending. more time online during the pandemic.

Ad revenue, which still makes up the bulk of Facebook’s revenue, rose 56% to $ 28.6 billion, far exceeding Wall Street expectations. About 3.51 billion people now use one of Facebook’s apps every month, up 12% from the previous year.

The results follow the company’s continued strong performance over the past 18 months as the pandemic has pushed people indoors to their computers and other devices. Facebook recorded high levels of users and revenue while continuing to expand its employee base and reinvest in infrastructure such as data centers. More than 63,000 people now work for Facebook full time, up 21% from the previous year.

As Facebook’s top properties, including the main Facebook app and Instagram, continue to see ad revenue rise, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicts the company’s future growth, including investing in projects such as virtual reality and a next-generation computing platform. calls “the metaverse”.