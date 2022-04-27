Facebook’s Quiet Mode feature will end bad habits, know how it works

Meta-owned company Facebook launched Quiet Mode two years ago. But not many people know about this feature yet. The Quiet feature of Facebook is designed in such a way that, it helps you to stay away from social media. With the Quiet feature, you can mute Facebook’s notifications and set the time for using the app. Let’s know about the Quiet feature of Facebook…

If you do not know how to use this feature and how it can get rid of the worst habit like wasting your time, then follow the given steps…

1.Open your Facebook app and click on the Hamburg icon on the right side.

2.Now scroll down and go to the Settings & Privacy option at the bottom and then click on Settings.

3.Here you will see the section of Preferences where you will see your time on Facebook written, when you click on it, you will see many options.

4.By clicking on the See Time option given here, you can find out how much time you have invested in Facebook.

5.Now you click on Manage Your Time, where you will see Quiet Mode, turn it on, if you want, you can also schedule your time by going to Schedule Quiet Mode.

Also read: Elon Musk may be the next owner of Twitter, a company considering an offer of $ 43 billion

Let us tell you that when this feature is enabled and the push notifications that come on Facebook are muted. If users want, they can also schedule the time for how long they have to keep the feature of Facebook Quiet Mode on.

#Facebooks #Quiet #Mode #feature #bad #habits #works